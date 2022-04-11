See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Wisoff, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (17)
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wisoff, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Wisoff, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Wisoff works at Nyu Langone Neurosurgery Adult Hydrocephalus Program in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wisoff's Office Locations

    Nyu Langone Neurosurgery Adult Hydrocephalus Program
    317 E 34th St Ste 1002, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-6419

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Hydrocephalus
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Hydrocephalus
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 11, 2022
    Dr. Wisoff treated my five year old son for a craniopharyngioma and continues to monitor him today (six years later). Dr. Wisoff and his entire team at NYU Langone were and remain exceptional in every respect: knowledge; skill; professionalism; teamwork; and bedside manner. This all-star team included other physicians, psychologists, fellows, residents, nurses, social workers, schedulers —all of whom had tremendous respect for Dr. Wisoff. We knew this because of what they said to us when he wasn’t around and the level of care we received throughout our time in the pediatric ICU. One of the many examples: the nurse handling communications for hospital surgeries the day my son was in the OR reassured us that we should not be worried that Dr. Wisoff remained in the OR after 10 hours b/c unlike other surgeons he stayed in the OR from start to finish to ensure every last detail was perfect and to continue to teach best practices.
    Apr 11, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Wisoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063407047
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wisoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wisoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wisoff works at Nyu Langone Neurosurgery Adult Hydrocephalus Program in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wisoff’s profile.

    Dr. Wisoff has seen patients for Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wisoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wisoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wisoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wisoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wisoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

