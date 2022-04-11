Dr. Wisoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Wisoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wisoff, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Wisoff, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Wisoff works at
Dr. Wisoff's Office Locations
Nyu Langone Neurosurgery Adult Hydrocephalus Program317 E 34th St Ste 1002, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-6419
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wisoff treated my five year old son for a craniopharyngioma and continues to monitor him today (six years later). Dr. Wisoff and his entire team at NYU Langone were and remain exceptional in every respect: knowledge; skill; professionalism; teamwork; and bedside manner. This all-star team included other physicians, psychologists, fellows, residents, nurses, social workers, schedulers —all of whom had tremendous respect for Dr. Wisoff. We knew this because of what they said to us when he wasn’t around and the level of care we received throughout our time in the pediatric ICU. One of the many examples: the nurse handling communications for hospital surgeries the day my son was in the OR reassured us that we should not be worried that Dr. Wisoff remained in the OR after 10 hours b/c unlike other surgeons he stayed in the OR from start to finish to ensure every last detail was perfect and to continue to teach best practices.
About Dr. Jeffrey Wisoff, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063407047
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wisoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wisoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wisoff works at
Dr. Wisoff has seen patients for Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wisoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wisoff speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wisoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wisoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wisoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wisoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.