Dr. Jeffrey Wolk, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wolk, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Wolk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Wolk works at
Dr. Wolk's Office Locations
Arizona Urology Center Pllc3410 Canyon de Flores Ste B, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650 Directions (520) 459-4477
Hospital Affiliations
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
GREAT DOCTOR AND SURGEON. TOTALLY IMMERSED IN UP TO DATE UROLOGY AND THE DIGITAL WORLD THAT ALLOWS HIS OFFICE TO BE CUTTING EDGE
About Dr. Jeffrey Wolk, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184649634
Education & Certifications
- Howard University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolk works at
Dr. Wolk has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolk speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.