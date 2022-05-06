See All Psychiatrists in Yardley, PA
Dr. Jeffrey Woloshin, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (24)
Map Pin Small Yardley, PA
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Woloshin, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Woloshin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Woloshin works at Jeffrey Woloshin M.d. P.c. in Yardley, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Woloshin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey Woloshin M.d. P.c.
    301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 103B, Yardley, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 321-1988

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
    • Aetna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 06, 2022
    Dr. Woloshin is a great doctor. He promised me at our first visit that I would feel better under his care, and he has kept that promise. Minimal meds, less side effects, and that equals greater compliance on my part. Very casual office with no pretentious attitudes to deal with. Thank you Dr. Woloshin and Wendy.
    LCR — May 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Woloshin, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Woloshin, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568553048
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Woloshin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woloshin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woloshin works at Jeffrey Woloshin M.d. P.c. in Yardley, PA. View the full address on Dr. Woloshin’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Woloshin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woloshin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woloshin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woloshin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

