Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wright, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wright works at Novant Health Coastal OB/GYN - Shipyard in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.