Dr. Jeffrey Wrightson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wrightson, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Wrightson, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Wrightson works at
Dr. Wrightson's Office Locations
Summerlin Women's Health10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 460, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 706-7212
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
You will not find a more genuine, kind hearted and compassionate doctor and nurse team then Dr. Wrightson and his nurse Lindsay! If you’re looking for a Dr and his staff to care for you the way they would care for their own family THIS is the Doc! An infinite amount of stars should be an option!
About Dr. Jeffrey Wrightson, MD
- Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wrightson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wrightson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wrightson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wrightson works at
Dr. Wrightson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wrightson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wrightson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wrightson.
