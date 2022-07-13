Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wu, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Wu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Wu works at Indiana University Health Physicians, Indianapolis, IN in Carmel, IN with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.