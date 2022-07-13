Dr. Jeffrey Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wu, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Wu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
IU Health North Hospital11725 Illinois St Ste 520, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-5980
Tch Dermatology Associates11140 Montgomery Rd Ste 1100, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 271-3222
Christ Hospital3950 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 271-3222
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
The visit was brief and Dr Wu basically said that there was nothing he could do to improve the results for foot drop that Dr. N. Gates had repaired. He was matter of fact and said he thought I had good coping skills for the disability. I was disappointed but understood. It was his attitude of c’est la vie that rankled.
About Dr. Jeffrey Wu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Duke University
