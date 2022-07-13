See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Dr. Jeffrey Wu, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wu, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Wu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Wu works at Indiana University Health Physicians, Indianapolis, IN in Carmel, IN with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Wu's Office Locations

    IU Health North Hospital
    11725 Illinois St Ste 520, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 688-5980
    Tch Dermatology Associates
    11140 Montgomery Rd Ste 1100, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 271-3222
    Christ Hospital
    3950 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 271-3222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteonecrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Wu, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679790190
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
