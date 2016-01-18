Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wu, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Wu works at Brigham & Womens Physician Grp in Chestnut Hill, MA with other offices in Newton Highlands, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.