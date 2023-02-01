Dr. Jeffrey Yorio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yorio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Yorio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Yorio, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Yorio, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Yorio's Office Locations
Texas Oncology-Austin Central6204 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 427-9400Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr Yorio care for 2 years for aggressive bladder cancer, total cystectomy,chemo, radiation, and immunotherapy. Dr Yorio and his amazing team are always responsive and truly listen to my concerns. In the past 6 months, I have had significant intestinal issues, weight loss which had been attributed to food allergies. Dr Yorio collaborated with Dr Sarah Daniel and with imaging it was determined I had a partial bowel obstruction after they both reviewed the imaging. Dr Yorio reviewed the CT slides with me in detail and I was referred for abdominal surgery which I am 10 days post op!!! Thank you Dr Yorio for continuing to explore my clinical signs to determine that indeed surgery was indicated and I was truly at risk for complete obstruction. I will be forever grateful . Your dedication to determining what was really going on truly saved me from a very serious life threatening situation! I stand amazed at my outstanding team at Texas Oncology!
About Dr. Jeffrey Yorio, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215197314
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yorio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yorio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yorio has seen patients for Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yorio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yorio speaks Spanish.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Yorio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yorio.
