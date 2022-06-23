Dr. Jeffrey Yoshida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoshida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Yoshida, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Yoshida, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Yoshida, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Yoshida works at
Dr. Yoshida's Office Locations
Integrated Dermatology and Dermatopathology Inc.1525 Superior Ave Ste 210, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 999-8977
- 2 510 Superior Ave Ste F, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 999-8979
- 3 1000 Fivepoint, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 671-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yoshida was a lifesaver for me. He quickly and accurately diagnosed my Prostate cancer. I decided right away to have it removed. Dr Yoshida has done hundreds maybe thousands prostatectomies. I also had radiation therapy plus lupron, a hormone therapy. Dr Yoshida coordinated it all . My psa has been 0-zero for almost 5 years now. I think he has saved my life.
About Dr. Jeffrey Yoshida, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1922106657
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Yoshida has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoshida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoshida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoshida has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoshida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoshida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoshida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoshida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoshida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.