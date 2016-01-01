Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Young, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Young works at Shao Hua Ye MD Inc. in San Gabriel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.