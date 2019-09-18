Dr. Jeffrey Youngkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youngkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Youngkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Youngkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Locations
Jeffrey T Youngkin MD805 E 32nd St Ste 202, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 478-3188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Youngkin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Youngkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youngkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Youngkin has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Youngkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Youngkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youngkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youngkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youngkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.