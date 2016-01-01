See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Yu, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Yu, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Yu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Yu works at Dr. Jeffrey Yu OB/GYN in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Yu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Jeffrey Yu OB/GYN
    390 W End Ave Ste 1H, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 787-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • Mount Sinai West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
High Risk Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
High Risk Pregnancy

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Yu, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376845768
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
