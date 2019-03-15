See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Clair Shores, MI
Dr. Jeffrey Zacharias, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Zacharias, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Zacharias, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Zacharias works at Beaumont Premier Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - St. Clair Shores in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zacharias' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Premier Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - St. Clair Shores
    25631 Little Mack Ave Ste 102, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 774-5336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 15, 2019
    Each time I've visited his office, most have been friendly and professional. Dr. has taken time with me; answered questions. Found swelling on my 1st post-op. visit-aspirated my knee and the problem was taken care of. Knowledgeable surgeon...I'm happy I changed doctors! He made a plan and we moved-on! I'm walking better than I have in 6 months!
    — Mar 15, 2019
    About Dr. Jeffrey Zacharias, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326019399
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Zacharias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacharias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zacharias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zacharias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zacharias works at Beaumont Premier Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - St. Clair Shores in Saint Clair Shores, MI. View the full address on Dr. Zacharias’s profile.

    Dr. Zacharias has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zacharias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Zacharias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zacharias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zacharias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zacharias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

