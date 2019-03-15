Dr. Jeffrey Zacharias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacharias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Zacharias, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Zacharias, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Zacharias, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Zacharias' Office Locations
Beaumont Premier Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - St. Clair Shores25631 Little Mack Ave Ste 102, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 774-5336
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Each time I've visited his office, most have been friendly and professional. Dr. has taken time with me; answered questions. Found swelling on my 1st post-op. visit-aspirated my knee and the problem was taken care of. Knowledgeable surgeon...I'm happy I changed doctors! He made a plan and we moved-on! I'm walking better than I have in 6 months!
About Dr. Jeffrey Zacharias, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1326019399
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
