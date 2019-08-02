Dr. Jeffrey Zaidman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Zaidman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Zaidman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Zaidman works at
Locations
Charlotte Gastro- Matthews1340 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 301, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (877) 825-6894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaidman?
Dr. Jeffrey Zaidman is the best doctors I have ever seen in my life in every aspect Novant group needs more doctor like Dr. Zaidman I was not happy with another doctor at your group, but I am not disclosing the name as I know the really good doctors are hard to come by Dr. Zaidman Good bless you as you are the best doctor ever Lindita Vinjay
About Dr. Jeffrey Zaidman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brown University Rhode Island Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Duke University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaidman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaidman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaidman works at
Dr. Zaidman has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidman, there are benefits to both methods.