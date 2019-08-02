Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Zaidman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Zaidman works at Charlotte Gastroenterology Hepatology Matthews in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.