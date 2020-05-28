Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Zapalac, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Zapalac, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Zapalac works at Austin Ear Nose Throat Associates in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Swimmer's Ear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.