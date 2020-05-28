Dr. Jeffrey Zapalac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapalac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Zapalac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Zapalac, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Zapalac, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Zapalac works at
Dr. Zapalac's Office Locations
Austin Ear Nose Throat Associates3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 310, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 458-6391
Austin Heart PA7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1400, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 458-6391
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had many problems with my sinuses, with numerous procedures along the way. The most recent was a sinus infection that lasted 6 months with 8 antibiotics, with no relief. I was recommended to Dr. Zapalac by numerous people, including another physician, and have been so happy! He has an amazing bedside manner, and knowledge of what needed to be done! He did surgery last week, and I feel like this is going to be the cure!! I especially enjoy the fact that he personally called to talk to me throughout this long pandemic, until we could finally schedule the procedure! So few doctors, actually call!!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Zapalac, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1013988336
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Ut Southwestern
- General Surgery Ut Southwestern
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
