Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Zapinsky, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Zapinsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from State University Of New York|Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Zapinsky works at Las Vegas Urology - Cathedral Rock in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.