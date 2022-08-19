Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Zauderer, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Zauderer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Zauderer works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Deafness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.