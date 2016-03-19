Dr. Jeffrey Zeitung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeitung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Zeitung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Zeitung, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Zeitung, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca San Diego Med Center
Dr. Zeitung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zeitung's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7177
-
2
Scripps Clinic10670 John J Hopkins Dr, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 554-9999
-
3
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9999Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Scripps Clinic10862 Calle Verde, La Mesa, CA 91941 Directions (619) 670-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeitung?
Knowledgeable, has strong opinions about various treatment options, willing to spend considerable time with me.
About Dr. Jeffrey Zeitung, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1366416851
Education & Certifications
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeitung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeitung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeitung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeitung works at
Dr. Zeitung has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeitung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeitung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeitung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeitung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeitung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.