Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Zero, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Zero, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dunmore, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Zero works at SCRANTON PEDIATRIC SPECIALTY SERVICES in Dunmore, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.