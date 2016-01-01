Dr. Jeffrey Zigman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zigman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Zigman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Zigman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Dr. Zigman works at
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2868
Clinical Heart and Vascular Center2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1437162914
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Zigman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zigman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zigman has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zigman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zigman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zigman.
