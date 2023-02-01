Dr. Jeffrey Zilberfarb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zilberfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Zilberfarb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Zilberfarb, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Zilberfarb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brookline, MA. They completed their fellowship with Ma Genl Hospital
Dr. Zilberfarb works at
Dr. Zilberfarb's Office Locations
Meeks and Zilberfarb Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1101 Beacon St # 5W, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 232-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Meeks Zilberfarb Orthopedics40 Allied Dr Ste 104, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 326-1561
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- New England Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Zilberfarb, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1538183298
Education & Certifications
- Ma Genl Hospital
- Us Naval Hospital
- Naval Medical Center|Us Naval Hospital
- University of Virginia
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zilberfarb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zilberfarb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zilberfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zilberfarb has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zilberfarb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Zilberfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zilberfarb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zilberfarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zilberfarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.