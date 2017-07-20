Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Zimmerman, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Zimmerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Ear Nose and Throat Specialists of Southern Nh in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.