Dr. Jeffrey Zonder, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Zonder, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Karmanos Cancer Center4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 576-8730Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
Karmanos Cancer Institute at Lawrence and Idell Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center31995 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (800) 527-6266Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Monthly shot of antibody. Good service and concern of my condition, All staff ar helpful eveb the transport people,
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1205874377
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hematology
Dr. Zonder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zonder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zonder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zonder has seen patients for Myeloma, Plasmapheresis and Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zonder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zonder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zonder.
