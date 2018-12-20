Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Zuravleff, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Zuravleff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Zuravleff works at Vcu Health Fredericksburg - Centre Court in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.