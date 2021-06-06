Dr. Jeffrey Zwiren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zwiren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Zwiren, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Zwiren, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Zwiren, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Zwiren's Office Locations
Prima Ambulatory Surgical Services3096 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 495-1477
The Wound Treatment Center100 Medical Center Blvd Ste 165, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zwiren and his staff at The Prima Center are fantastic! I first chose Dr. Zwiren 15 years ago after consulting with several plastic surgeons. The professionalism and attention to my specific requests earned my trust for a breast reconstruction. Over the years I have referred family members and friends and all are very satisfied with their results as well! Recently I went back to Dr Z for a procedure and again..first class experience!
About Dr. Jeffrey Zwiren, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Western Reserve Care System
- West Res Care Sys
- Emory University
- The University Of Georgia
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zwiren has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zwiren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zwiren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zwiren has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zwiren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zwiren speaks Korean.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zwiren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zwiren.
