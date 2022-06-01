Overview

Dr. Jeffrie Kamean, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Kamean works at Atlanta Digestive Center LLC in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.