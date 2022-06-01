Dr. Jeffrie Kamean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrie Kamean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrie Kamean, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Kamean works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Digestive Center2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 305, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 299-8320
-
2
Dekalb Medical Rehab Unit2701 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamean?
I was referred to Dr. Kamean by my primary physician. I must say I was a little hesitant about scheduling with him due to some of the negative reviews. I decided to see if I could find a specialist with better reviews. Well, after seeing other reviews I decided to see Dr. Kamean since my primary physician has never guided me in the wrong direction. I am so glad that I made the decision to see Dr. Kamean. He was professional, polite and kind, he explained the procedure that I was having in a way that was understandable. He was very positive and passionate. If you are on the fence about using Dr. Kamean don’t be, he has years of experience and his history definitely is an excellent one.
About Dr. Jeffrie Kamean, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1588661623
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamean works at
Dr. Kamean has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.