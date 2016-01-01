Overview

Dr. Jeffry Adcock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Adcock works at Baylor Scott & White Cardiology Associates Terrell in Rockwall, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.