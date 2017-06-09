Overview

Dr. Jeffry Blackwell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Booneville, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, Mercy Hospital Ozark and Mercy Hospital Waldron.



Dr. Blackwell works at Mercy Clinic Cardiology, Ft. Smith, AR in Fort Smith, AR with other offices in Stilwell, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.