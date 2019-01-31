Dr. Jeffry Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffry Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffry Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Kaweah Health Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Central Coast Gastroenterology - Templeton1255 Las Tablas Rd Ste 201, Templeton, CA 93465 DirectionsMonday9:30am - 4:30pmTuesday9:30am - 4:30pmWednesday9:30am - 4:30pmThursday9:30am - 4:30pmFriday9:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Brown. I saw him for a colonoscopy consultation at his Templeton, Ca. office in Dec. 2018. He was relaxed, friendly, and very straightforward about the procedure. I had the procedure done in Jan. 2019, and it went smoothly. He visited me in recovery to inform me all was o.k., with a big smile.
About Dr. Jeffry Brown, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- St Mary Medical Center
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Dysphagia, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Dutch.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.