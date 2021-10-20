Dr. Jeffry Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffry Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffry Jones, MD
Dr. Jeffry Jones, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Jeffry H. Jones, M.D., Inc.701 Howe Ave Ste F10, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 925-2096
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net of California
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeffry Jones is a medical genius. As a specialist in treating pulmonary diseases, he regularly faces patients whose personal choices contributed to their current health problems. I suspect the messenger becomes the scapegoat for less than 5-star ratings. Dr. Jones is not a "yes" doctor. He is an old school ma and pa type doctor's office without the warehouse of workers that provide expensive document support for billing. He has a great team that works hard. Only in movies can a doctor encourage patients with wishful thinking like in the TV medical drama "House." Dr. Jones is frank, to the point, and honest about his diagnosis and treatment. He cares deeply about his patients, and his clarity to educate a patient with pre-existing cognitive biases can be an acquired taste. I love that he loves his work. His mental ability to apply his knowledge is truly underappreciated art. Oh, and give some love to the front office. I heard Starbucks peppermint lattes are greatly appreciated.
About Dr. Jeffry Jones, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1194816272
Education & Certifications
- UC-Davis Med Ctr
- University Ca Davis Health System
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- UC Davis
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
