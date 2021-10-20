Overview of Dr. Jeffry Jones, MD

Dr. Jeffry Jones, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Jeffry H. Jones, M.D., Inc. in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.