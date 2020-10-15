Dr. Jeffry Mullvain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullvain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffry Mullvain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffry Mullvain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
Dr. Mullvain works at
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Mercy Physician Partners4060 4th Ave Ste 500, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 260-1900
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is great, same with Staff. After 3 angioplasties, 3 stents all's well...full activities at 71. He, they are personable, helpful, knowledgeable and makes sure you understand what's going on. Am very thankful he's my cardiologist. Oh yeah, we moved to Oceanside, then Lompoc, now Menifee, but soon Oceanside again, but always came back to and go to Dr. Mullvain...no good reason to switch. Thank you Dr. Mullvain!!
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1467557454
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- Evanston Hosp/Northwestern
- Evanston Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mullvain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullvain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullvain has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullvain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mullvain speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullvain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullvain.
