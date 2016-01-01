Overview of Dr. Jeffry Peters, MD

Dr. Jeffry Peters, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Peters works at Tift Area Urology in Tifton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.