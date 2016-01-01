Dr. Jeffry Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffry Peters, MD
Dr. Jeffry Peters, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.
Urosurg LLC1815 Old Ocilla Rd, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 391-3535
- Tift Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1265492326
- Medical College of Georgia
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
