Overview of Dr. Jeffry Tambor, MD

Dr. Jeffry Tambor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Tambor works at Dr. Jeffry Tambor in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.