Dr. Jeffry Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffry Watson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffry Watson, MD
Dr. Jeffry Watson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 632-7669Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
South Campus1259 Lake Plaza Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 632-7669
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watson?
You are in excellent hands (no pun intended) with Dr. Watson. He explores the problem, takes his time discussing it with you, and then jointly develops a game plan for treatment. I had a very difficult issue with my hand that was not easily diagnosed or treated, but he figured out the problem and fixed it surgically. Really, really good surgeon!
About Dr. Jeffry Watson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1336236447
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Med Branch Hospitals Galveston
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
246 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.