Dr. Jefrey Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jefrey Fishman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jefrey Fishman, MD
Dr. Jefrey Fishman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman's Office Locations
- 1 26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 250, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 643-7374
-
2
Jefrey R A Fishman MD1777 Axtell Dr Ste 200, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 643-7374
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fishman?
Great physician!
About Dr. Jefrey Fishman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1144238593
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.