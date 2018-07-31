Dr. Jefry Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jefry Rosen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jefry Rosen, MD
Dr. Jefry Rosen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
Greensboro Ear Nose & Throat Associates1132 N Church St Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 379-9445
Gate City Anesthesia Inc1211 Virginia St, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 272-0012
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
Compassionate, Expert care! Dr Rosen gave clear explanations and great procedural outcome (silver nitrate cautery of posterior nose bleed initially treated by urgent care md).
About Dr. Jefry Rosen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Nosebleed, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosen speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.