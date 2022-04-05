Dr. Jegan Gopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jegan Gopal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jegan Gopal, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine|Washington University School Of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South and South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Gopal works at
Locations
-
1
The Better Weigh Center5826 Esplanade Dr Ste 102, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 202-7090Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gopal?
When i met Dr. Gopal, to say i was in bad shape was an understatement. I weight nearly 250lbs and was 5ft2. I had thyroid issues, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and im sure i was on my way to being pre diabetic. I was tired ALL THE TIME, out of breath constantly from doing just simple tasks like wiping myself after using the bathroom, bending over, getting dressed or after any minor exertion. My clothes didn’t fit, i battled with constant fungal infections, and other skin issues like boils. No clothes fit and my self esteem was down in the dumps. One day i went to have labs done for my endocrinologist, they took my blood pressure and it was 180/127. My resting heart rate was over 95bpm. At that moment i decided i needed to make a change or i was going to die. I sought out numerous surgeons and researched WLS. Everyone i spoke to didnt even look me in the eye. No one took me seriously. I was treated like yet another disgusting fat person that was a number in a stack. Until Dr G
About Dr. Jegan Gopal, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1275747644
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Milton S Hershey Med Ctr|Penn State, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pa
- Washington University School Of Medicine|Washington University School Of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gopal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gopal works at
Dr. Gopal has seen patients for Gastrotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gopal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gopal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gopal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gopal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.