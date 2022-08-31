Overview of Dr. Jehad Jafari, MD

Dr. Jehad Jafari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Jafari works at Jehad D Jafari MD in Saginaw, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.