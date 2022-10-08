Dr. Jehanara Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jehanara Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jehanara Ahmed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Locations
Beaumont Diabetes and Endocrinology, P.A3070 College St, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 434-4069
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Ahmed for some time now. She has always been very kind and polite. She is very skillful in her assessments. You could not ask for a better Endocrinologist. However, her office manager/husband is the worst that I have ever seen. He refuses to give her messages, and he thinks he can speak to you like a dog. He has cancelled my upcoming appointment for no reason, other than a discussion we had regarding one of my prescriptions. He has blocked me from her Facebook page after posting an unfavorable review. Now, I am trying to get refills, and they will not respond to the pharmacy. I am now seeking legal advice on how to proceed. The worst part is that she is the best Endo in this area.
About Dr. Jehanara Ahmed, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1770568495
Education & Certifications
- Howard Univ Hosp
- Howard Univ Hosp
- Howard U-Hosp
- Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
