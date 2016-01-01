Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jehane Johnston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jehane Johnston, MD
Dr. Jehane Johnston, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Johnston's Office Locations
Dedham Medical Associates1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 278-5540Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jehane Johnston, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Johnston accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
