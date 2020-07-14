Dr. Gehangir Yeganeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeganeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gehangir Yeganeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gehangir Yeganeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indio, CA.
Dr. Yeganeh works at
Locations
-
1
American Institute of Medicine81880 Doctor Carreon Blvd Ste B103, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 969-6535
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeganeh?
He's certainly a very nice man. Seems responsive, answers questions. I'm not a heart expert, so I don't want to comment on his expertise.
About Dr. Gehangir Yeganeh, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1295766434
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeganeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeganeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeganeh works at
Dr. Yeganeh speaks Arabic and Persian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeganeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeganeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeganeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeganeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.