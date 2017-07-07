Dr. Jelani Ingram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jelani Ingram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jelani Ingram, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston|U TX Houston Med Sch.
Dr. Ingram works at
Locations
Primary5201 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (214) 339-2047
Superior Health Care Centre3939 W Green Oaks Blvd Ste 100, Arlington, TX 76016 Directions (214) 339-2047
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ingram?
very pleasant atmosphere he really cares about the patients! recommended to everyone at work!
About Dr. Jelani Ingram, MD
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265792063
Education & Certifications
- U Tx Med Sch/Mem Hermann Hosp
- U Tx Med Sch/Mem Hermann Hosp
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston|U TX Houston Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ingram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ingram works at
Dr. Ingram speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.