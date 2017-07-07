Overview

Dr. Jelani Ingram, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston|U TX Houston Med Sch.



Dr. Ingram works at HealthCare Rehab Group in Dallas, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.