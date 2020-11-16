Dr. Jelena Kravarusic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kravarusic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jelena Kravarusic, MD
Dr. Jelena Kravarusic, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Novi Sad - Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Mercy Medical at Dearborn Station47 W Polk St Ste G1, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 922-3011
Northwestern Medical Facility Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7970
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. has the ability to listen and understand our needs like as patient. She is very nice and care for her patients. I love my doctor!!
About Dr. Jelena Kravarusic, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1699932608
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Novi Sad - Faculty of Medicine
