Overview

Dr. Jelena Kravarusic, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Novi Sad - Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kravarusic works at Mercy Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.