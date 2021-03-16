Dr. Jelil Onanuga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onanuga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jelil Onanuga, MD
Overview
Dr. Jelil Onanuga, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Desoto, TX. They completed their fellowship with Downstate Mc/suny
Dr. Onanuga works at
Locations
Hickory Trail Hospital2000 Old Hickory Trl, Desoto, TX 75115 Directions (972) 283-6206
New Age Behavioral Health1643 Lancaster Dr Ste 305, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 778-0191
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel compelled to praise Dr Onanuga for the amazing doctor that he is. I am forever grateful to the person who recommended him to me. His kindness was so evident and I felt at ease talking with him. Just to mention a few of his great qualities and character traits. He listens intently and has empathy for the difficulties I may have. He askes questions that are directly relevant to my concerns and then using his vast knowledge of mental health, he diagnosed me and it was right on! He has improved the quality of my life tremendously. I am a happier more well adjusted person. A big change from sad and confused person I was when I first went to see him! His staff is friendly and polite, and last but not least his education, training and experience is most impressive! I would recommend Dr Onanuga to all my family and friends who may be seeking mental health. Thank you so much Dr. Onanuga!
About Dr. Jelil Onanuga, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1518989474
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Mc/suny
- Columbia Univ Coll Phys & Surg, Neuroscience
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onanuga accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onanuga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onanuga works at
Dr. Onanuga has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onanuga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Onanuga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onanuga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onanuga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onanuga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.