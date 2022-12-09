Dr. Jemaar Graham, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jemaar Graham, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jemaar Graham, DPM
Dr. Jemaar Graham, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from KENT STATE|Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Graham works at
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
-
1
360 Orthopedics435 Commercial Ct Unit 100, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 564-5473Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Sarasota Orthopedic Associates LLC6230 University Pkwy Ste 203, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Directions (941) 269-8038Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
360 Orthopedics5985 Silver Falls Run Ste 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211 Directions (941) 564-5587Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
360 Orthopedics2750 Bahia Vista St Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 269-8037Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Graham listened to all my concerns, reviewed my test results, and explained everything so I understood fully. He seemed to genuinely care about my issues. He was definitely not a cut-happy doctor and gave me equal reasons not to have surgery. I will definitely see him again if other foot issues come about.
About Dr. Jemaar Graham, DPM
- Podiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1255747705
Education & Certifications
- KENT STATE|Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.