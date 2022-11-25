Overview

Dr. Jemin Gajipara, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana (Unibe) and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Gajipara works at Pain Care Options in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.