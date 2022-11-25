Dr. Jemin Gajipara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gajipara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jemin Gajipara, MD
Dr. Jemin Gajipara, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana (Unibe) and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Pain Care Options8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 905, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 378-7605
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Gajipara is a wonderful caring dr. I have been a patient for years. He kept working with me to find the cause of my pain and treat it. I am completely off the pain meds and muscle relaxers. Because of his persistence, I have my life back. I highly recommend Dr Gajipara without reservations.
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1922205939
- Loyola U Med Cntr
- St Louis University Hospital
- St Louis U Sch Med/St Louis U Hosp
- Universidad Iberoamericana (Unibe)
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
