Overview of Dr. Jemshed Khan, MD

Dr. Jemshed Khan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Khan Eyelid & Facial Plas Sgy in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Lawrence, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Visual Field Defects and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.