Dr. Jemshed Khan, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (36)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jemshed Khan, MD

Dr. Jemshed Khan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Khan works at Khan Eyelid & Facial Plas Sgy in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Lawrence, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Visual Field Defects and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khan's Office Locations

    Khan Eyelid and Facial Plastic Surgery LLC
    9650 Nall Ave Ste 480, Overland Park, KS 66207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 696-1154
    Silverstein Eye Centers
    4240 Blue Ridge Blvd Ste 1000, Kansas City, MO 64133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 696-1154
    Lawrence Eye Care
    1015 Iowa St, Lawrence, KS 66044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 696-1154

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Visual Field Defects
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 03, 2023
    The end of September, 2022, I had an under eyes procedure. Today, 2/3/2023, I am so very delighted! I basically had 3 days of discomfort and the healing began. Dr Khan and staff, surgery staff, all, wonderful. I feel 10 years have been lifted off my face and I would recommend and encourage anyone to take this step of self-care. Bless wishes Dr. Kahn!
    Melanie Loyd — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. Jemshed Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215034277
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jemshed Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Visual Field Defects and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

