Dr. Jen Karen Erbil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erbil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jen Karen Erbil, MD
Overview of Dr. Jen Karen Erbil, MD
Dr. Jen Karen Erbil, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Erbil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Erbil's Office Locations
-
1
Our Lady of the Lake Rheumatology7777 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6505
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erbil?
I have had an ongoing issue for 6 years and went to 5 other rheumatologist that kept putting me on medicines that would cause lots of unwanted side effects (including the emergency room), but those doctors wouldn't listen to me saying that those medicines would make me feel horrible on a good day. I finally got recommended to Dr. Erbil by an ENT and I am grateful for it! I unloaded 6 years of frustrations on her during my first appointment and she couldn't have been nicer. She then helped me get on some medicine that the insurance didn't want to pay for but her team spoke with them and somehow got it approved! The medicine has changed my life for the better. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Jen Karen Erbil, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1558595256
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erbil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erbil accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erbil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erbil works at
Dr. Erbil has seen patients for Osteopenia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erbil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Erbil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erbil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erbil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erbil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.