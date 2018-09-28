Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jena Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jena Lee, MD
Dr. Jena Lee, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior760 WESTWOOD PLZ, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-0586
- 2 300 Medical Plz # 1524, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-4610
- 3 5767 W Century Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 825-0586
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We’ve had a very positive experience with Dr. Lee. As far a child psychiatrists go she is the best we’ve been too. Her office is busy, and she can be difficult to schedule with but the reason for that is because she is highly sought after for her experience and knowledge. Once you become her patient she is both caring and attentive.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1972850873
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.