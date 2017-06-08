Dr. Jena Rivers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jena Rivers, MD
Overview of Dr. Jena Rivers, MD
Dr. Jena Rivers, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Mc Gill Univ Fac Of Med.

Dr. Rivers' Office Locations
ProHealth Medical, Ltd1233 120th Ave NE Ste A, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 502-8098
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Rivers when I hurt my back. She listened to me, ordered testing & diagnosed the problem. L4 & L5 S1 disc problems. I like that Dr Rivers treatment plan for me is physical therapy and anti inflammatory meds. I don't like feeling out of sorts. I'm happy to report I'm on the road to recovery and progressing well. I am so thankful that Dr Rivers is my provider. It's nice to have a Dr that doesn't just prescribe pain meds, Dr Rivers prescribes a plan that is best for patients.
About Dr. Jena Rivers, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Boston Medical Center
- Mc Gill Univ Fac Of Med
- McGill University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rivers speaks French and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.