See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Jena Rivers, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jena Rivers, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jena Rivers, MD

Dr. Jena Rivers, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Mc Gill Univ Fac Of Med.

Dr. Rivers works at ProHealth Medical, Ltd in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrew Friedman, MD
Dr. Andrew Friedman, MD
4.1 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Pegah Safaeian, DO
Dr. Pegah Safaeian, DO
3.4 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Rivers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    ProHealth Medical, Ltd
    1233 120th Ave NE Ste A, Bellevue, WA 98005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 502-8098

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rivers?

    Jun 08, 2017
    I was referred to Dr Rivers when I hurt my back. She listened to me, ordered testing & diagnosed the problem. L4 & L5 S1 disc problems. I like that Dr Rivers treatment plan for me is physical therapy and anti inflammatory meds. I don't like feeling out of sorts. I'm happy to report I'm on the road to recovery and progressing well. I am so thankful that Dr Rivers is my provider. It's nice to have a Dr that doesn't just prescribe pain meds, Dr Rivers prescribes a plan that is best for patients.
    Kent, WA — Jun 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jena Rivers, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jena Rivers, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rivers to family and friends

    Dr. Rivers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rivers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jena Rivers, MD.

    About Dr. Jena Rivers, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730124231
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota
    Residency
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mc Gill Univ Fac Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • McGill University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jena Rivers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rivers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rivers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rivers works at ProHealth Medical, Ltd in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Rivers’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jena Rivers, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.